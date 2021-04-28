Global COVID-19 World Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Piezo Buzzer is unified piezoelectric sounder which has piezoelectric diaphragm of 3 terminals connected to self-drive circuit, and it easily generates sound with only a DC power supply (DC3.0-20V). Using suitably designed resonant system, this type can be used where large sound volumes are needed.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Piezo Buzzer Components , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Piezo Buzzer Components market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Active Piezo Buzzer

Passive Piezo Buzzer

By End-User / Application

Automotive Electronics

Home Appliances

Alarm

Toy

Timer

Others

By Company

Murata

TDK

Kingstate Electronics

Db Products Limited

Cui Inc.

Sonitron

Huayu Electronics

Hunston Electronics

Ariose

Hitpoint

Kepo Electronics

Soberton

Kingwei Electronic Co., LTD

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Piezo Buzzer Components Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

