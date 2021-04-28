Global Shin Guards Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2021

Summary

Shin guard or shin pad is a piece of equipment worn on the front of a player’s shin to protect them from injury. These are commonly used in sports including association football (soccer), baseball, ice hockey, field hockey, lacrosse, rugby, cricket, and other sports. This is due to either being required by the rules/laws of the sport or worn voluntarily by the participants for protective measures.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Carbon Fiber

Fiberglass

Polyurethane

Foam Rubber

Others (Plastic, Metal, etc.)

By Application

Men’s

Women’s

Girl’s

Boy’s

By Company

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

Ultimate Sports

Franklin Sports

Warrior Sports

Champion Sports

Bauer

DashSport

Vizari

Venum

RDX

Combat Sports

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Carbon Fiber

Figure Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Carbon Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Carbon Fiber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Fiberglass

Figure Fiberglass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Fiberglass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Fiberglass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Fiberglass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Polyurethane

Figure Polyurethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Polyurethane Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Polyurethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Polyurethane Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Foam Rubber

Figure Foam Rubber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Foam Rubber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

….. continued

