Global Cycling Helmet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head. Shells of cycling helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4816638-global-cycling-helmet-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025
The global Cycling Helmet market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Edible-Insects-Market-Size-Research-Report-2027–MRFR-04-19
BRG Sports
Dorel
Limar
Trek Bicycle
Rudy Project
Orbea
AIROH
Specialized
Zhuhai Safety Helmets
MET
Selev
KASK
Giant
SenHai Sports Goods
RockBros
ABUS
Lee Sports Goods
HardnutZ
Gubbike
Foshan Xinyuan Helmets
Casco
LAS helmets
Lazer
Louis Garneau
Shenghong Sports
Merida
Bern Unlimited
Mavic
Moon Helmet
SCOTT Sports
Rosebank
OGK
Cratoni
Boardman Bikes
Catlike
POC
Uvex
KED Helmsysteme
Luxiang
BiOS
Major applications as follows:
ALSO READ:https://mrfr12345.mystrikingly.com/blog/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market-2021-global-development-demand-growth
Commuter
Recreation
Others
Major Type as follows:
MTB Helmets
Road Helmets
Sport Helmets
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
ALSO READ:https://healthcarerecenttrending.news.blog/2021/01/12/pyrogen-testing-market-latest-innovations-drivers-and-industry-key-events-2018-2023/
Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
ALSO READ:https://sites.google.com/view/marketresearchhealhcare/digital-pathology-market-global-competition-size-business-outlook
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105