Global Cycling Helmet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary

Cycling Helmets are useful as safety gear to prevent or minimize injuries to the head and brain in an uncontrolled environment during riding a bike. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 900 people, including more than 200 children are killed annually in bicycle related incidents, and about 60 percent of these deaths involve a head injury. Cycling helmets can help absorb impacts and save their life.A typical helmet has two main parts: a hard outer shell and a soft inner liner. The hard shell is designed to spread the force of an impact over a broader area so rider’s skull is less likely to fracture, while the soft liner is meant to squeeze inward and absorb the impact energy, so less of it is transmitted to rider’s head. Shells of cycling helmets are typically made of composite materials like fiberglass or lightweight carbon fiber, or very hard plastics such as polycarbonate or ABS. And liners are usually about 20cm (0.8 inches) thick and made of two layers of foam: a soft, bouncy layer that absorbs small bashes and bumps and a stiff layer that permanently deforms to absorb very hard impacts.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT:https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4816638-global-cycling-helmet-market-data-survey-report-2015-2025

The global Cycling Helmet market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Edible-Insects-Market-Size-Research-Report-2027–MRFR-04-19

BRG Sports

Dorel

Limar

Trek Bicycle

Rudy Project

Orbea

AIROH

Specialized

Zhuhai Safety Helmets

MET

Selev

KASK

Giant

SenHai Sports Goods

RockBros

ABUS

Lee Sports Goods

HardnutZ

Gubbike

Foshan Xinyuan Helmets

Casco

LAS helmets

Lazer

Louis Garneau

Shenghong Sports

Merida

Bern Unlimited

Mavic

Moon Helmet

SCOTT Sports

Rosebank

OGK

Cratoni

Boardman Bikes

Catlike

POC

Uvex

KED Helmsysteme

Luxiang

BiOS

Major applications as follows:

ALSO READ:https://mrfr12345.mystrikingly.com/blog/automotive-adaptive-lighting-market-2021-global-development-demand-growth

Commuter

Recreation

Others

Major Type as follows:

MTB Helmets

Road Helmets

Sport Helmets

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

ALSO READ:https://healthcarerecenttrending.news.blog/2021/01/12/pyrogen-testing-market-latest-innovations-drivers-and-industry-key-events-2018-2023/

Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Cycling Helmet Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

ALSO READ:https://sites.google.com/view/marketresearchhealhcare/digital-pathology-market-global-competition-size-business-outlook

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105