Global COVID-19 World Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Fat filed milk powders (FFMP) are produced by blending palm or coconut vegetable fat with high quality skimmed milk powder. FFMP is used to replace full cream milk powder (FCMP) while being more economical.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

26% Fat(min)

28% Fat(min)

Others

By End-User / Application

Ice-cream

Bakery & Confectionery

Yoghurt

Recombined Sweetened Condensed Milk

Chocolate

Consumer Powers

Others

By Company

Alpen Food Group(NL)

NZMP(NZ)

Dana Dairy(CH)

Vreugdenhil(NL)

Armor Proteines(FR)

BONILAIT PROTEINES(FR)

Arla Foods(DK)

Polindus(PL)

Holland Dairy Foods(NL)

Hoogwegt International(NL)

Belgomilk(BE)

Revala Ltd(EE)

TATURA(AU)

Olam(MY)

Foodexo(PL)

Lactalis Group(FR)

United Dairy(CN)

Dairygold(IE)

Dale Farm Ltd(UK)

Lakelands(IE)

FrieslandCampina Kievit(NL)

Milky Holland(NL)

Vitusa(US)

Nutrimilk Limited(PL)

Kaskat Dairy(PL)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Fat Filled Milk Powders (FFMP) Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

…continued

