Guarana Market Scope, Growth, Share,and Global Industry Analysis by 2029

Global Guarana Market: Overview

The global market for guarana is growing at a sturdy rate and the trend will continue into the period 2019 to 2029 where a large number of growth opportunities would arise as a result of a steady CAGR. Some of the reasons that are contributing massively to growth in the market are the growing awareness regarding the many health benefits of guarana and its use as treatment for obesity. Additionally, the use in dietary supplements is majorly fuelling growth in the market, driving it on to a sturdy growth curve over the stated forecast period. A number of pharmaceutical companies are also dabbling with the product.

Global Guarana Market: Notable Developments

The global guarana market is witnessing multiple developments that can be considered notable. These are massively shaping the competitive landscape. Some of these are outlined below. More detailed glimpse can be had in the upcoming report on the market.

2017: Guarana soda Fanta was launched in the year by Coca Cola Company Brazil. It was launched as a healthier alternative to the aerated drinks. This was a notable move made by the company owing to strong popularity of Fanta in the country. The company therefore directly tapped into the spot where the highest potential accumulated.

2017: Brain Fud was launched in the year as smart energy drink. The caffeine in it was derived from guarana. The product not only helped the company diversify product portfolio but also to expand operations across more regions of the world.

Top players operating in the fragmented landscape of global guarana market are:

Ambev

AR De Sousa Ribeiro

Duas Rodas Industrial

Herboflora

Iris Trade Inc.

Natural Amazon Herbs Produaco De Extratos Ltd

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

Prover Basil

Vitaspice

Global Guarana Market: Key trends and driver

The global guarana market is on an upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers, prominent among which are spelled out below.

A large number of women are in the workforce now and this is leading to increase in disposable income. People are ready to shell out extra for premium products. Besides, as more and more people gather awareness regarding need for incorporating healthful food and beverages choices, demand for functional products increases, paving way for growth in the global guarana market.

Obesity is a major health challenge that the world faces. This is leading to more demand for products made from guarana. Market players are seeing growing demand arising for use of these products in dietary supplements. Pharmaceuticals are also using these in a major way.

Global Guarana Market: Regional Analysis

One of the biggest contributors of growth in the market, region-wise, would be North America. Reasons that can be attributed to this dominance in the global market are growing demand for these seeds for pharmaceutical industry. Additionally, obesity is a major challenge that is faced by the region due to unhealthy lifestyle choices. This is also paving way for higher demand of guarana based products. Besides, it is vastly used in dietary supplements as awareness regarding their health benefits increases. For similar reasons, Europe would also hold a significant share of the market. Germany, France, and the United Kingdom will be at the forefront of growth.

Market Segmentation:

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

