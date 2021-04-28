Jicama Market Qualitative Analysis and Development Trends by 2028

Global Jicama Market: Overview

The jicama market is expected to enjoy a steady growth in the near future, thanks to the rising consumer awareness regarding health benefits of jicama.

Jicama is a special fruit that is mainly grown in region. It is a rich source of potassium, vitamin and magnesium. Owing to this, it helps in maintaining blood pressure and reduces blood vessels and arteries blockage. The fruit is greatly advisable to those having cardiovascular problems. Along with this, regular consumption of jicama is good for the brain and increases brain function and cognitive abilities.

Global Jicama Market: Notable Developments

Some of the notable developments in the global jicama market are –

Researchers in the jicama market have found that Acid thinned jicama starches could be a better fat substitute in stirred yogurt. This is expected to increase application scope of jicama.

Similarly, researchers also found that freshness of jicama last long when kept at 13C and 20C. At this temperature they maintain good external visual quality and a white crisp pulp. This will help manufacturer offer fresh jicama to consumers.

Global Jicama Market: Key Trends

The global jicama market is expected to rise at a significant rate in the coming few years. One prominent growth drivers in the global jicama market is increasing awareness among consumers. This is increasing the demand for jicama globally. The players in the jicama market have responded equally by increasing production.

Apart from this, increasing production of jicama globally is another strong factor expected to drive the global jicama market.

However, despite several opportunities and drivers, growth in the jicama market is likely to hamper owing to the fluctuating price of jicama. This is because price fluctuation directly affect process of end products made from jicama as well. This will influence growth negatively in the jicama market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless to overcome these restrain factors, players in the jicama market are coming up with new concepts such as launch to new organic jicama products. This is expected to raise demand for jicama among consumers.

Further, government agencies across the global are promoting organic food products so as to encourage farmer to indulge in chemical free farming. The increasing health consciousness among consumers is a prominent factor expected to proper the global jicama market during the forecast period.

Global Jicama Market: Regional Outlook

The global jicama market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Among all these region, North America is expected to hold maximum share in the coming few years. This is mainly due to the presence of several prominent players in the region. The revenue generated by these players in the region will fuel growth in the region.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global jicama market include –

Albert’s Organics

Kitazawa Seed Company

United Produce

Vega Produce

VOLCANO KIMCHI

