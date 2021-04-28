DC Circuit Breaker Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2029

DC Circuit Breaker Market Overview

DC circuit breaker is an automatically operated electrical switch designed to protect the circuit from the damage caused by an excessive supply of current in circuit operated with direct current. The basic function of the DC circuit breaker is to interrupt the flow of current when a fault is detected. Unlike a fuse, which needs to be replaced after a single use, DC circuit breaker can be reset to resume the current supply in the circuit. DC circuit breakers are made in various size, from a small device that protects low current circuits or household appliance to large switchgears designed to protect high voltage circuits used for industrial or commercial purposes.

The global DC circuit breaker market is expected to expand as a mid-single digit CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for reliable and secure power supply and growing rapid adoption of DC circuit breaker in industrial power and distribution, renewables, utilities and transportation to protect and control the power transmission network, which is fueling the demand for Dc circuit breaker globally.

DC Circuit Breaker Market Dynamics

The growth of global DC circuit breaker market will be driven by rising demand for reliable and secure power supply along with the rapid adoption of renewable energy sources across the globe.

Electrification projects are likely to be one of the most prominent factors for the growth of DC circuit breaker because of the increasing government as well as public-private investments in the Greenfield & brownfield electrification projects. High demand for DC circuit breaker from process industries, such as renewable energy, transportation & utility, is likely to boost the demand for DC circuit breaker during the forecast period.

Growing demand for DC circuit breaker in industrial power application to control & protect the power transmission & distribution network. The demand for distribution & transmission is increasing because of the growing needs for energy in developing countries like China, India, Mexico & African countries, along with the growing demand for renewable sources of energy, is expected to drive the growth of DC circuit breaker market during the forecast period.

Technological advancements in power electronic devices is also the main factor in transition to a new electrical power source within the application of the DC grid. To maintain the safe grid operation, DC breaking concept is required within the operation system.

However, risks associated with malfunctioning of electrical devices and absence of laws corresponding to the use of DC circuit breaker is a restraint for the growth of the market.

DC Circuit Breaker Market Segmentation

For a better understanding of the global DC circuit breaker market, the global market is studied under the circuit breaker type, voltage type, end-use application type and region. By circuit breaker type, global DC circuit breaker market is segmented as a solid state DC circuit breaker and hybrid DC circuit breaker. In terms of voltage, DC circuit breaker market is segmented as low voltage DC circuit breaker, medium voltage DC circuit breaker and high voltage DC circuit breaker. Based on end-use application, the market is segmented as energy transmission & distribution, power generation, renewable energy sources, railways and others.

DC Circuit Breaker Market Regional Overview

The global market for DC circuit breaker is analyzed under the major regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region (including East Asia, South Asia & Oceania) is estimated to be dominating & fastest growing DC circuit breaker market. The high growth in Asia Pacific is attributed to increasing reliance on the renewable source of energy generation and increased investment in the development of electric grid. Increasing investment in the grid energy and electrification plans for remote areas of developing countries are likely to boost the demand for DC circuit breaker market. North America is likely to be another prominent region holding a significant share followed by Europe. Both the regions are growing with a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

DC Circuit Breaker Market Competition Landscape

The global market for DC circuit breaker is dominated by major players and to enable the in-depth assessment of the competition landscape, the report includes the analysis of major players. Some of the prominent players in the market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Mitsubishi (Japan), Larsen & Toubro (India),Toshiba (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), Powell (US), CG Power (India), Fuji Electric (Japan), ENTEC Electric & Electronic (South Korea) and BRUSH Group (UK) among others. Merger with local players along with the contracts & agreements with the end user were one of the key strategies adopted by the market players to support their global presence and offerings.

