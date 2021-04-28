Global Detergent Market Updates, News and Data 2015-2025

contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
P&G
Unilever
Church & Dwight
Henkel
Clorox
ReckittBenckiser
Kao
Scjohnson
Lion
Colgate
Amway
Phoenix Brand
LIBY Group
Nice Group
Blue Moon
Shanghai White Cat Group
Pangkam
Nafine
Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited
Lonkey
Reward Group
Kaimi
Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical
Beijing Lvsan Chemistry
Major applications as follows:
Tableware
Clothing
Toilet
Others
Major Type as follows:
Dish-washing Detergent
Laundry Detergent
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Detergent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Detergent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Detergent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Detergent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 P&G
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of P&G
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of P&G
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Unilever
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Unilever
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Unilever
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Church & Dwight
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Church & Dwight
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Church & Dwight
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Henkel
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Henkel
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henkel
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Clorox
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Clorox
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Clorox
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 ReckittBenckiser
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of ReckittBenckiser
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ReckittBenckiser
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Kao
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kao
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kao
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Scjohnson
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Scjohnson
…continued
