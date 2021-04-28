Global Detergent Market Updates, News and Data 2015-2025

contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

P&G

Unilever

Church & Dwight

Henkel

Clorox

ReckittBenckiser

Kao

Scjohnson

Lion

Colgate

Amway

Phoenix Brand

LIBY Group

Nice Group

Blue Moon

Shanghai White Cat Group

Pangkam

Nafine

Lam Soon (Hong Kong) Limited

Lonkey

Reward Group

Kaimi

Baoding Qilijia Daily Chemical

Beijing Lvsan Chemistry

Major applications as follows:

Tableware

Clothing

Toilet

Others

Major Type as follows:

Dish-washing Detergent

Laundry Detergent

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Detergent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Detergent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Detergent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Detergent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 P&G

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of P&G

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of P&G

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Unilever

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Unilever

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Unilever

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Church & Dwight

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Church & Dwight

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Church & Dwight

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Henkel

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Henkel

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Henkel

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Clorox

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Clorox

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Clorox

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 ReckittBenckiser

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ReckittBenckiser

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ReckittBenckiser

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Kao

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kao

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kao

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Scjohnson

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Scjohnson

…continued

