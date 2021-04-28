Industrial Services Market Analysis With Impact of COVID-19, Top Companies, Trends, Demand, Future Opportunity Outlook 2025

The global Industrial Services Market was valued at USD 24.25 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 38.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2017 to 2025.

Service industry companies are involved in retail, transport, distribution, food services, as well as other service-dominated businesses. It is also called service sector, tertiary sector of industry.

The report on Industrial Services Market was recently published by Kenneth Research, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. The report on Industrial Services Market includes market size, market volume and growth rate that is witnessed by the market during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need for operational Excellence

1.2 Growing demand for maintenance services

1.3 Increasing technical level of equipment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of skilled technicians

2.2 Varying Compliances Across Regions

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Industrial Services Market, by Application:

1.1 Distributed Control System (DCS)

1.2 Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)

1.3 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.4 Electric Motors & Drives

1.5 Valves & Actuators

1.6 Human-Machine Interface (HMI)

1.7 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

1.8 Safety Systems

1.8.1 Burner Management System (BMS)

1.8.2 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

1.8.3 Fire & Gas Monitoring & Control

1.8.4 High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)

1.8.5 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

2. Global Industrial Services Market, by Industry:

2.1 Oil and Gas

2.2 Chemicals

2.3 Automotive

2.4 Pharmaceuticals

2.5 Metals & Mining

2.6 Food & Beverages

2.7 Energy & Power

2.8 Aerospace & Defense

2.9 Water and Wastewater

2.10 Others

3. Global Industrial Services Market, by Type:

3.1 Engineering & Consulting

3.1.1 System Configuration

3.1.2 Compliances

3.1.3 Infrastructure Audit

3.2 Installation & Commissioning

3.2.1 Training

3.2.2 Testing & Certification

3.3 Operational Improvement & Maintenance

3.3.1 Ad-Hoc and Emergency Maintenance

3.3.2 Scheduled Maintenance

3.3.3 Mechanical

3.3.4 Predictive Maintenance

4. Global Industrial Services Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABB

2. Emerson Electric

3. General Electric

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Metso Corporation

6. Rockwell Automation

7. Samson AG

8. Schneider Electric

9. Siemens AG

10. SKF AB

11. Wood Group Mustang

The report consists of data which is analyzed based on the collected information through varied primary and secondary research methodologies. The report further allows companies and individuals to strategize and make strategic decisions on the Industrial Services Market.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

