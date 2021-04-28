Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market- What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Marketwas valued at USD 20.13 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.99 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2017 to 2025.

Machine to Machine (M2M) is a concept for the connection of different devices to transmit or receive its data remotely over a network. This network could be fixed wire or wireless. M2M is used most commonly where data has to be collected from remote sources.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059715

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing usage of internet

1.2 Favorable regulatory framework

1.3 Growing M2M Connections Among Various Industry Verticals

1.4 Growing Adoption of 4G/LTE Cellular Technologies and Rising Demand for Extended Network Coverage

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

2.2 Inability to Leverage the Benefits of Mobility

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, by End User:

1.1 Healthcare

1.1.1 Patient Monitoring Systems

1.1.1.1 Blood Pressure Monitor

1.1.1.2 Blood Glucose Meter

1.1.1.3 Multi-Parameter Monitor

1.1.2 Fall Detector

1.1.3 Smart Pill Dispenser

1.1.4 Telemedicine

1.2 Utilities

1.2.1 Smart Grids

1.2.2 Smart Meters

1.3 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.1 Telematics

1.3.2 Fleet Tracking/Monitoring

1.4 Retail

1.4.1 Intelligent Vending Machines

1.4.2 Contactless Checkout/Pos

1.4.3 Digital Signage

1.5 Consumer Electronics

1.5.1 Smart TV

1.5.2 Smart Appliances

1.5.2.1 Smart Refrigerator

1.5.2.2 Smart Washing Machine

1.5.2.3 Others

1.6 Security & Surveillance

1.6.1 Commercial & Residential Security

1.6.2 Remote Surveillance

1.7 Others

1.7.1 Oil & Gas

1.7.2 Agriculture

2. Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, by Technology:

2.1 Wired Technologies

2.1.1 Ethernet

2.1.2 Industrial

2.1.2.1 Industrial Ethernet

2.1.2.2 Modbus

2.1.2.3 Profinet

2.1.2.4 Foundation Fieldbus

2.2 Wireless Technologies

2.2.1 Short Range

2.2.1.1 Wi-Fi

2.2.1.2 Zigbee

2.2.1.3 Bluetooth

2.2.2 Cellular Network

2.2.2.1 Second Generation (2G)

2.2.2.2 Third Generation (3G)

2.2.2.3 Fourth Generation (4G)/Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

3. Global Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. AT&T Inc.

2. Cisco Systems Inc.

3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5. Texas Instruments Incorporated

6. Intel Corporation

7. Gemalto N.V.

8. Vodafone Group PLC

9. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10. U-Blox Holding AG

11. Fanstel Corporation

12. Commsolid GmbH

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059715

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Connections Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Biopharmaceutical and Vaccines Industry Market

DNA Vaccination Industry Market

Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Therapeutics Industry Market

Medical Disinfection Cotton Swab Industry Market

Acute Repetitive Seizures Drugs Industry Market

Endodontics Treatments Industry Market

Acute Repetitive Seizures Industry Market

Healthcare and Medical Simulation Industry Market

Protein Sequencing Industry Market

Allergy Care Industry Market

Endodontics and Orthodontics Industry Market

Companion Animal Drugs Industry Market