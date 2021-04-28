Global AS-Interface Market Insights By Size, Share, Future Growth And Forecast From 2021-2025

The global AS-Interface Marketwas valued at USD 861.45 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,250.73 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2017 to 2025.

AS-Interface (Actuator Sensor Interface, AS-I is an industrial networking solution (physical layer, data access method and protocol) used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices (e.g. binary ON/OFF devices such as actuators, sensors, rotary encoders, analog inputs and outputs, push buttons, and valve position sensors) in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059718

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications Process Automation in Process Industry

1.2 Simple, Easy, and Fast Installation of AS-Interface System With Minimum Number of Cables

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Declining and Fluctuating Oil & Gas Prices Affect Infrastructure

Market Segmentation:

1. Global AS-Interface Market, by Industry:

1.1 Food & Beverages

1.2 Chemicals

1.3 Paper

1.4 Oil & Gas

1.5 Water and Wastewater Treatment

1.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.7 Automotive

1.8 Metal & Mining

1.9 Others

1.9.1 Aerospace

1.9.2 Semiconductor

2. Global AS-Interface Market, by Component:

2.1 AS-I Gateway/Master

2.2 AS-I Slaves

2.2.1 Slaves Addressing

2.3 AS-Interface Power Supply

2.4 AS-I Cables

3. Global AS-Interface Market, by Application:

3.1 Material Handling

3.1.1 Use of AS-Interface in Airport for Baggage Handling

3.1.2 Bottle Sorting With the Help of AS-Interface

3.1.3 Packaging

3.1.3.1 AS-Interface Used in Packaging for Various Operations

3.1.4 Laser Cutting

3.2 Drive Control

3.2.1 AS-Interface Module Controls Dc Motors in Conveyor Application

3.3 Building Automation

3.3.1 Role of AS-Interface in Fire and Smoke Damper

3.4 Others

4. Global AS-Interface Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bihl+Wiedemann GmbH

2. Baumer Electric AG

3. Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

4. Siemens AG

5. Valmet Corporation

6. ABB Ltd.

7. Emerson Electric Co.

8. IFM Electronic GmbH

9. Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. Kg

10. Schneider Electric SE

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059718

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the AS-Interface Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market

Higher Education Market

Online Travel Market

Global Facades Market

Report Predicts Growth in Commercial Satellite Launch Service Market

U.S. Military Satellites Market

Aerospce helmet mounted display Market

Biodegradable Packaging Market

GLOBAL LIQUID PACKAGING CARTON Market

E-Commerce Packaging Market

Magnetic Sensors Market