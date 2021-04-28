Global Motor Management Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast Till 2025

The global Motor Management Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.55 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.26% from 2017 to 2025.

Motor management is an automated application/technology that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing applications of Smart, Multifunctional, Integrated Motor Control and Protection Devices

1.2 Growing demand for Reducing Unplanned Industrial Downtime

1.3 Improved Software to Create New Possibilities in the Motors Management and Control Device Market

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Motor Management and Control Devices

2.2 Decreasing Greenfield Investments in the Oil & Gas Industry

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Motor Management Market, by Type:

1.1 Asynchronous Motors

1.2 Synchronous Motors

2. Global Motor Management Market, by Control:

2.1 Automatic Controls

2.2 Semi-Automatic Controls

2.3 Manual Controls

3. Global Motor Management Market, by Product and Services:

3.1 Hardware

3.2 Software & Solution Services

4. Global Motor Management Market, by Voltage Range:

4.1 Low Voltage (60 to 240 Volt AC)

4.2 Medium Voltage (250 to 395 Volt AC)

4.3 High Voltage (396 to 485 Volt AC)

5. Global Motor Management Market, by Industry:

5.1 Metals & Mining Industry

5.2 Oil & Gas Industry

5.3 Power Generation Industry

5.4 Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment Industry

5.5 Food & Beverages Industry

5.6 Agriculture

5.7 Chemicals Industry

5.8 Cement Industry

5.9 Other Industries

6. Global Motor Management Market, by Application:

6.1 Pumps

6.2 Compressors

6.3 Material Handling

6.4 Other Applications

7. Global Motor Management Market, by Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. ABB Ltd

2. Analog Devices, Inc.

3. Eaton Corporation

4. General Electric (GE)

5. Hitachi Ltd.

6. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

7. Rockwell Automation

8. Schneider Electric SE

9. Siemens AG

10. Texas Instruments Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

