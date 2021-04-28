Messaging Security Market Forecast 2021–2025: The Impact of COVID-19 Disruption During 2025

Global Messaging Security Market

By End-User (Enterprises, Residence), Component (Solution, Service), Product Scope (Messaging Gateway, Anti-Virus, Email Protection), Deployment Model (Cloud-based, On-premise), Mode of Communication (Instant Messaging, Email), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Messaging Security Market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.96% from 2017 to 2025.

Messaging Security is a program that provides protection for companies’ messaging infrastructure. The programs includes IP reputation-based anti-spam, pattern-based anti-spam, administrator defined block orallow lists, mail antivirus, zero-hour malware detection and email intrusion prevention.Messaging security system provides end-to-end security, allows partial message encryption, and is transport-independent.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need for security solutions from instant messaging providers

1.2 Emerging cloud-based and virtual applianceâ€“based solutions

1.3 Rising demand to protect confidential information from messaging malware threats

1.4 Need of Regulatory Compliances

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Network Infrastructure Complexities

2.2 Costly advanced messaging security solutions

2.3 Increasing advanced security threats

Market Segmentation:

The Global Messaging Security Market is segmented on the end-user, component, product scope, deployment model, mode of communication, vertical, and region.

1. By End-User:

1.1 Enterprises

1.2 Residence

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Content Filtering

2.1.2 Web Filtering

2.1.3 Email Encryption

2.1.4 Data Loss Prevention

2.1.5 Information Protection and Control

2.1.6 Anti-spam/Anti-malware

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

3. By Product Scope:

3.1 Messaging Gateway

3.2 Anti-Virus

3.3 Email Protection

4. Deployment Model:

4.1 Cloud-based

4.2 On-premise

5. By Mode of Communication:

5.1 Instant Messaging

5.2 Email

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Government and Defense

6.2 IT and Telecommunications

6.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.4 Real Estate

6.5 Healthcare

6.6 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Mimecast Limited

2. Mcafee, LLC

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Forcepoint

5. Trend Micro Incorporated

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

8. Sophos Ltd.

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Barracuda Networks, Inc.

11. Proofpoint, Inc.

12. 10 F-Secure Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Messaging Security Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

