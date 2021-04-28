Influence Of COVID-19 On Perimeter Security Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2020 to 2025

Global Perimeter Security Market

By Service (Managed Services, System Integration and Consulting, Maintenance and Support, Risk Assessment and Analysis, Professional Service), System (Video Surveillance Systems, Barrier Systems, Access Control Systems, Alarms and Notification Systems, Intrusion Detection Systems), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Perimeter Security Market was valued at USD 98.65 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 281.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.35% from 2017 to 2025.

Physical perimeter security can be defined as systems and technologies that protect people and assets within a facility and its grounds by blocking unauthorized physical intrusions across the perimeter. Earlier this technology was used to prevent and detect intrusions in military facilities, critical infrastructure, and other high-risk sites, perimeter security solutions are now being used in areas such as commercial and residential sites, retail spaces, transportation sites, and many other urban and remote locations.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Emergence of next-generation integrated systems for perimeter security systems

1.2 Growing urban Infrastructure

1.3 Increasing number of perimeter intrusions, leading to property damage and data theft

1.4 Reduction in manpower costs

1.5 Rising government regulations on perimeter security

1.6 Growing need of video surveillance system for perimeter security

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Complexities with the incorporation of advanced technology with the existing one

2.2 Providing high detection with low false alarm rates

2.3 High Operational Costs

2.4 Poor security skills and lack of technical expertise

The report on Perimeter Security Market was recently published by Kenneth Research, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market. This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. The report on Perimeter Security Market includes market size, market volume and growth rate that is witnessed by the market during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Perimeter Security Market is segmented on the service, system, vertical, and region.

1. By Service:

1.1 Managed Services

1.2 System Integration and Consulting

1.3 Maintenance and Support

1.4 Risk Assessment and Analysis

1.5 Professional Service

2. By System:

2.1 Video Surveillance Systems

2.2 Barrier Systems

2.3 Access Control Systems

2.4 Alarms and Notification Systems

2.5 Intrusion Detection Systems

3. By Vertical:

3.1 Government and Defense

3.2 IT and Telecommunications

3.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

3.4 Real Estate

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. CiasElettronica

2. Puretech Systems, Inc

3. Bosch Security Systems

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Southwest Microwave, Inc.

6. Senstar Corporation

7. United Technologies Corporation

8. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd

9. Johnson Controls International PLC

10. Axis Communications AB

11. Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

12. Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

13. Fiber Sensys, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

