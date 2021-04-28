Cloud Encryption Market Strategies That Drive Enterprise Transformation During 2025

Global Cloud Encryption Market

By Service Model (Platform-as-a-Service, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Software-as-a-Service), Component (Solution, Service), Organization Size (Large Companies, Small and Medium Businesses), Vertical, and Regional Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Cloud Encryption Market was valued at USD 535.65 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5904.35 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.56% from 2017 to 2025.

Cloud encryption is a service offered by cloud storage providers whereby data, or text, is transformed using encryption algorithms and is then placed on a storage cloud. By applying encryption and practicing secure encryption key management, companies can ensure that only authorized users have access to sensitive data. Benefits of cloud encryption include â€“ access to authorized user, data protection, meets regulatory compliance requirements.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand of cloud-based services

1.2 Increasing need of integration, cloud-based encryption solutions in small and medium businesses

1.3 Increasing cloud adoption and virtualization

1.4 Increasing risks related to cloud environments due to big data analytics

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Poor knowledge about the technology and lack of technical expertise

2.2 Complexities related to the management of encryption keys

2.3 Costly infrastructure

2.4 Less awareness about cloud encryption and performance concerns among companies

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cloud Encryption Market is segmented on the service model, component, organization size, vertical, and region.

1. By Service Model:

1.1 Platform-as-a-Service

1.2 Infrastructure-as-a-Service

1.3 Software-as-a-Service

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Training and Education

2.2.2.2 Planning and Consulting

2.2.2.3 Support and Maintenance

3. By Organization Size:

3.1 Large Companies

3.2 Small and Medium Businesses

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Government and Public Utilities

4.2 IT and Telecommunications

4.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.4 Aerospace and Defense

4.5 Healthcare

4.6 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Parablu

3. Secomba

4. Twd Industries AG

5. Skyhigh Networks

6. Ciphercloud

7. Sophos

8. Gemalto

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Hytrust

11. Thales E-Security

12. Netskope

13. Trend Micro

14. Vaultive

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

