Anomaly Detection Market with COVID-19 Market Impact Analysis During 2025

The Global Anomaly Detection Market was valued at USD 1.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 7.56 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.65% from 2017 to 2025.

Anomaly detection is the identification of data points, items, observations or events that do not conform to the expected pattern of a given group. Anomaly detection is used in behavioral analysis and other forms of analysis in order to aid in learning about the detection, identification and prediction of the occurrence of these anomalies. The benefits of anomaly detection includes the ability to â€“ monitor any data source, rapidly identify zero-day attacks as well as unknown security threats, find unusual behavior across data sources, and discovers anomalies in event stream.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Need for anomaly detection in streaming data from assets and optimization of business processes

1.2 Growing adoption of black box trading by market traders

1.3 Increasing data rate

1.4 Rise in cyber espionage and fraudulent activities

1.5 Increasing threats among enterprises

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Asymmetric faults detection

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Presence of open source alternatives

Market Segmentation:

The Global Anomaly Detection Market is segmented on the technology, component, network behavior anomaly detection, user behavior anomaly detection, organization size, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1 BY TECHNOLOGY

1.1 Data mining and business intelligence

1.2 Machine learning and artificial intelligence

1.3 Big data analytics

2 BY COMPONENT

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Network behavior anomaly detection

2.1.2 User behavior anomaly detection

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

3 BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

3.1 On-Premises

3.2 Cloud

3.3 Hybrid

4 BY VERTICAL

4.1 Government and Defense

4.2 IT and Telecommunications

4.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.4 Retail

4.5 Healthcare

4.6 Manufacturing

4.7 Others

5 BY REGION:

1.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

1.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

1.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

1.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

1.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. SAS Institute Inc.

3. Dell Technologies, Inc.

4. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. LogRhythm, Inc.

7. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

8. Splunk, Inc.

9. Guardian Analytics

10. Symantec Corporation

11. Anodot, Ltd.

12. GreyCortex s.r.o.

13. Niara, Inc.

14. Securonix, Inc.

15. Wipro Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Anomaly Detection Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

