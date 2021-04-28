COVID-19 Economic Impact Report: Threat Intelligence Market-Global Cement And Concrete Additives During 2025

The Global Threat Intelligence Market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.83 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.95% from 2017 to 2025.

Threat intelligence is organized, analyzed and refined information about potential or current attacks that threaten an organization. Threat intelligence help organizations understand the risks of the most common and severe external threats, such as zero-day threats, advanced persistent threats and exploits. Threat intelligence system helps enterprises prioritize security activities and focus on the areas that are most likely to stop attackers.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing need of integrated security operations with threat intelligence

1.2 Incorporating threat intelligence to counter advanced attacks

1.3 Rising threat of data breach due to insider attacks

1.4 Adoption of crowd sourced threat intelligence platforms

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of technical expertise to completely utilize CTI

2.2 Less awareness about cyber threats

2.3 Budget constraints

2.4 Poor technical integration and automation capabilities

Market Segmentation:

The Global Threat Intelligence Market is segmented on the deployment model, component, organization size, vertical, and region.

1. By Deployment Model:

1.1 Cloud-based

1.2 On-premise

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.1.1 Incident Forensics

2.1.2 Log Management

2.1.3 Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM)

2.1.4 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

2.1.5 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

2.1.6 Risk Management

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Service

2.2.3 Training and support

2.2.4 Security intelligence feed

2.2.5 Advanced threat monitoring

2.2.6 Consulting service

3. By Organization Size:

3.1 Large Companies

3.2 Small and Medium Businesses

4. By Vertical:

4.1 Government

4.2 IT and Telecommunications

4.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

4.4 Retail

4.5 Healthcare

4.6 Education

4.7 Manufacturing

4.8 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. IBM Corporation

2. Optiv Security, Inc.

3. Dell Technologies, Inc.

4. Lookingglass Cyber Solutions, Inc.

5. Webroot Inc.

6. LogRhythm, Inc.

7. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

8. Juniper Networks, Inc.

9. Fireeye, Inc.

10. Symantec Corporation

11. Trend Micro, Inc.

12. McAfee LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Threat Intelligence Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

