The Ripple Effects of Coronavirus Invasion Each One of us is Being Impacted Market Xcel

Infrastructure availability: The reality bites, for some of us having all the gadgets at home with stable internet connection, the infrastructure seems apt. However the reality is that there is a huge majority which is deprived of all this. There are no private spaces where kids could take school lessons in solitude. In fact the stark reality is that many kids would not have these facilities at home. The EWS students would be left behind for no fault of theirs. Let’s begin by understanding what transition is happening with the school kids. I am sure each one of us having kids at home would have experienced a similar behavior, lifestyle and traits.

Social Divide: For a country like India, this development at the current state further poses a huge challenge, the Public Private school divide. The Urban rural divide where only a fraction of the universe is benefiting. Forget rural, many urban students lack the connections or hardware to learn remotely. time to adjust to this new setup. Technological glitches often create problems whereby some students just can’t get into the online classroom and

even have to miss the lecture.

Society should have sound pillars and equal opportunity for all. This brings out an important aspect and indicates how our education policy and infrastructure needs to be developed for future. We have all realized and pitch for health care infrastructure development. Education is equally important. For this education system will alone give us our scientists, doctors and all that the society needs to progress, including our values.

THINLY SPREAD OUT MULTITASKING WOMEN

Enter the mothers, with multiple roles already. Their life seems to be transforming at a pace imagined. The ladies of the house across sociology economic classes and age bands are juggling with more and more. Having tasked with key roles of managing the house, closely aligned with kids

upkeep is now tasked with few additional responsibilities.In the face of a pandemic, such dynamics will only be exacerbated, with all family members at home, the elderly – whose care is also primarily shouldered by women – needing more care than ever.

Maid has become a forbidden word, the home makers are assumed with larger

responsibilities now. Though some men are pitching in as well but the household juggler primarily the lady here seems to be the epitome of Goddess with a

magic wand in her hand doing tricks sorting lives. She now has to ensure that the kids are equipped with right set of tools – books, copies and all stationary items are in perspective. Further ensure that the kid is all set to take classes, plan the recess, prepare meals and what not. Remember this is an additional burden. Likewise, keep other activities on schedule, even if it takes some creative thinking.Data indicates mothers do 2.6 times as much unforgiving and domestic work as their partners.

The women folks have started feeling that life has become regressive for them.

There is no personal space, even if there is, it is of little use for she is tied up with the same set of audience, servicing them more often than not. However there’s a bright side to it as well. As maids stay home in compliance with the government’s lock down directives, couples have joined hands to ensure that the show goes on. One of the best things to happen is perhaps the rejection of the notion of housework being a ‘female domain’. More and more husbands are taking up the mantle. Remote learning is a brave new world for both kids and parents. Kids are grappling with the new mechanism of remote schooling, and parents are sailing in two new boats – managing their kids’ schools and office work remotely. Some schools had sent kids home with devices, workbooks and other resources before the lock down— but many others have not. Either way,

parents are left with a dual challenge: managing new ways of working, while not allowing their kids to disappear into social media and video games for weeks or months.

Enter the bread earner in this time of crisis. Feeling perplexed and juxtaposed with lot of questions. Imagining his future and those of his near and dear ones. Feeling scared whether his job is going to be intact. Would he have stable income. The business mendoing all mathematical calculations for how long they can face the tide. Their next moves, support etc. etc.

“The Changing Family Roles”One thing that has emerged for the working class is the concept of work from home. Having its own merits and demerits, it entails caution… The scale and scope of what we’re seeing, with organizations of 5,000 or 10,000 employees asking people to work from home very quickly, is unprecedented. So, organizations are not prepared for this. Remote workplaces “may be prudent and advisable, but can inadvertently heighten the risk of data breaches or other cyber incidents, which in turn can lead to substantial financial loss, reputational harm, and legal exposure. As people may be working remotely for the first time, trying to get acclimated with a host of new protocols and be productive while working from home. Converting an entire workplace to remote work is certainly a challenge.

WORK FROM HOME

A completely remote workplace also opens up a myriad of cyber-security risks that can be exploited by bad actors. Remote employees are more susceptible to hackers and allowing unauthorized access. And while top management may have secure connections, and knows well to distinguish what is confidential what is not, other employees may not. Hence firms should have a sound plan for future for now the crisis has imposed itself leaving thousands of companies unprepared. The workers should have a disciplined way of managing the day. Schedule a start & an end time. Get set go with the desired equipment. Dress for the occasion. The employers will have to trust employees because trust is the basic foundation of engagement. People should be equipped with the right resources and tasks, theyshould be given some freedom however the review will have to be outcome-based. Thus, how the pillars at home should move ahead…. Choice is yours!

.

Here are some things for employers and employees to keep in mind to minimize the risk: What should people who aren’t accustomed to remote work do? For Employees Be Extra Vigilant About Phishing Emails, have sound protection tools and softwares, use only secured connections, password protected should be the norm.

FOR EMPLOYERS

First, limit access to particularly sensitive information. Set protocols, confidential information should still be confidential, data privy should be sacrosanct. Employees should time and again be told about Dos and Don’ts. Prohibiting use of personal devices.

So accept that there will be challenges, and plenty of distractions and interruptions will occur when there is no separation between work and home and school. life in pandemic culture: parents and children are forced to adjust to a new rhythm of school and work at home. So it’s important parents recognize they cannot do it all. It is self-discovery for teachers as well who are learning new ways. Now, they have some experience managing remote work and the school under one roof.

It’s interesting, a lot of what we do for work is also mirrored in the experience for the child. Having things like a schedule is

very important. This is one of the most novel — and disruptive — things about life in pandemic culture: parents and children are forced to adjust to a new rhythm of school and work at home. So it’s important parents recognize they cannot do it all. Some Key Takeaways Maslow theory of needs still hold true – Basics are what we need the most! It is crucial for humans to love others and be loved by others. The absence of this love results in things like loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

Healthcare, education, and equitable distribution of resources is mandated rather 06 than driving in luxury cars or enjoying exotic holidays. Not only the Healthcare but education system needs to be developed fast and 07 across. 08 Companies need to innovate. Technology will play a far major role in future, security, stable internet connections 09 are some of the things that would need high accord. 10 Sexism shall become thing of the past.

