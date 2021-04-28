Global World Portland Cement Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2021

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Portland Cement , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Portland Cement market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Gray Portland Cement

White Portland Cement

By End-User / Application

Residential

Non-residential

Infrastructure

By Company

LafargeHolcim

Cemex

Heidelberg

Italcementi

Anhui Conch Cement

China Resources Cement Holdings

CNBM

Taiwan Cement

UltraTech Cement

West China Cement

Taiheiyo Cement

China Tianrui Group Cement

Dalmia Bharat

Lucky Cement

Colacem

Buzzi Unicem

Ube Industries

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Portland Cement Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Portland Cement Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Portland Cement Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Portland Cement Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Portland Cement Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America Portland Cement Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America Portland Cement Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America Portland Cement Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe Portland Cement Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe Portland Cement Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe Portland Cement Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific Portland Cement Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific Portland Cement Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

…continued

