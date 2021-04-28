Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Summary
Backpack Travel Bag is a cloth sack carried on one’s back and secured with two straps that go over the shoulders, but there can be variations to this basic design that is used in travel.
The global Backpack Travel Bag market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Samsonite
Osprey
VF Corporation
Victorinox
Traveler’s Choice
Lowe Alpine
Deuter
Standard Luggage Co
Timbuk2
Herschel Supply
Major applications as follows:
Adult
Kids
Major Type as follows:
Backpack
Rolling Backpack
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Backpack Travel Bag Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
….. continued
