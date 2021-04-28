Global Food Leavening Agent Market By Type, By Application, Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Summary
Food leavening agent is a substance used in dough’s and batters that causes a foaming action that lightens and softens. Such agents include yeast, baking powder, and baking soda, etc.
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Lesaffre
AB Mauri
Lallemand
ANGEL
FORISE YEAST
SUNKEEN
Vitality King
Kraft
Church & Dwight
Solvay
Natural Soda
Berun
Yuhua Chemical
Haohua Honghe
Hailian Sanyi
Major applications as follows:
Bread
Cake
Biscuit
Steamed bread
Others
Major Type as follows:
Yeast
Baking Powder
Baking Soda
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Food Leavening Agent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Food Leavening Agent Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Food Leavening Agent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Food Leavening Agent Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Lesaffre
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Lesaffre
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Lesaffre
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 AB Mauri
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of AB Mauri
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales
……continued
