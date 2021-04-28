Content Analytics Market Content Analytics Market will reach at an estimated value of USD 17.48 billion by 2028

Content analytics is defined as software which is developed to enhance the structure and nature of content and also improvise the decision making and other cognitive purposes. Many companies have adopted content analytics tools to help enabling efficient sharing of content and also ensure content quality check and migration. Content analytics is very useful in acquisition of key business insights and also helps in increasing customer outreach

The content analytics market will reach at an estimated value of USD 17.48 billion and grow at a CAGR of 22.35% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising usage of advanced analytics and competitive intelligence is an essential factor driving the content analytics market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the content analytics market report are Adobe, Everteam, Genesys, Verint, Microsoft, SAP, TIBCO Software Inc,, ITyX, Oracle, Social Annex, Inc, SPRINKLR INC., ScribbleLive, PathFactory, Uberflip, SnapApp, Inc., OneSpot, Alluresoft, LLC, Scoop.it Inc., Wedia, Kapost and Vendasta among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Content Analytics Market

On the basis of software, the content analytics market is segmented into SDS server, SDS controller software, data security and data management.

Based on deployment model, the Content Analytics Market is segmented into on premise and cloud-based.

Based on application, the content analytics market is segmented into web analytics, speech analytics, social media analytics, text analytics, data back up and disaster recovery, surveillance, storage provisioning and others.

Based on vertical, the content analytics market is segmented into healthcare, government, IT and telecom, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), travel and hospitality, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment and others.

The content analytics market is also segmented on the basis of component into sales & operation planning, manufacturing analytics and transportation & logistics analytics.

Country Level Analysis

The Content Analytics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Content Analytics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of Content Analytics Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Content Analytics market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Content Analytics market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Content Analytics market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

