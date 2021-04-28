Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Celltrion Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Biocon

BIOCAD

Apotex Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s

Sandoz International GmbH

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

STADA Arzneimittel AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Major applications as follows:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Major Type as follows:

G-CSF

Hematopoietic Agents

Monoclonal Antibodies

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

\

Fig Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Celltrion Inc.

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Celltrion Inc.

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Celltrion Inc.

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Pfizer Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Pfizer Inc.

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Pr

..…continued.

