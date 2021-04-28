Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Amway
Nordic Naturals, Inc.
Zymes LLC
BASF
DSM
Croda Health Care
Omega Protein
Orkla Health
Epax
GC Rieber Oils
LYSI
Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.
Polaris
Golden Omega
Aker BioMarine
OLVEA Fish Oils
Solutex
KinOmega Biopharm
Major applications as follows:
Dietary Supplements
Fortified Food and Beverage
Infant Formula
Pharmaceuticals
Pet Foods
Major Type as follows:
Marine Omega-3
Algae Omega-3
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Amway
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Amway
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amway
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Nordic Naturals, Inc.
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Nordic Naturals, Inc.
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nordic Naturals, Inc.
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Zymes LLC
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Zymes LLC
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales
..…continued.
