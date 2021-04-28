Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Amway

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Zymes LLC

BASF

DSM

Croda Health Care

Omega Protein

Orkla Health

Epax

GC Rieber Oils

LYSI

Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.

Polaris

Golden Omega

Aker BioMarine

OLVEA Fish Oils

Solutex

KinOmega Biopharm

Major applications as follows:

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Major Type as follows:

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Amway

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Amway

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Amway

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Nordic Naturals, Inc.

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nordic Naturals, Inc.

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nordic Naturals, Inc.

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Zymes LLC

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Zymes LLC

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales

..…continued.

