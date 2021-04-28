Global Horse Riding Apparel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

By Application

Female

Male

By Company

DECATHLON

Ariat

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Clothes

Figure Clothes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Clothes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Clothes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Clothes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Boots

Figure Boots Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Boots Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Boots Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Boots Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Helmets

Figure Helmets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Helmets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Helmets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Helmets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Gloves

Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Gloves Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Gloves Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Female

Figure Female Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Female Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Female Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Female Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Male

Figure Male Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Male Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Male Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)…….….continued

