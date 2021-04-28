Global Party Balloon Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year 2021-2026

Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Latex Balloons
Foil Balloons
By Application
Commercial
Residential
Others
By Company
Pioneer Balloon
Gemar Balloons
Amscan
BELBAL
Xingcheng
CTI Industries
Maple City Rubber
Colour Way
Balonevi
BK Latex
Tailloon
Guohua Latex Products
Angkasa
Tongle Latex Products
Rubek Balloons
Hengli Latex Products
York Impex
Jaya Latexindo Internusa
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Latex Balloons
Figure Latex Balloons Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Latex Balloons Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Latex Balloons Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Latex Balloons Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Foil Balloons
Figure Foil Balloons Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Foil Balloons Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Foil Balloons Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Foil Balloons Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Commercial
Figure Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Residential
Figure Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Residential Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Party Balloon Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Party Balloon Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Party Balloon Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Party Balloon Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region…….….continued
