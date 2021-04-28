Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Pfizer, Inc.
Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.
Mylan N.V.
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.,Inc
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc
Endo International plc
Allergan
Teh Seng Pharmaceutical Mfg
IBSA Institut Biochimque SA
Major applications as follows:
Hospital Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores
Major Type as follows:
Lidocaine Patches
Diclofenac Patches
Methyl Salicylate Patches
Capsaicin Patches
Ketoprofen Patches
Others
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Non-opioid Analgesic Patch Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of GlaxoSmithKline Plc
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of GlaxoSmithKline Plc
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Pfizer, Inc.
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Pfizer, Inc.
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Pfizer, Inc.
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Teikoku Seiyaku Co., Ltd.
3.3.1 Company Information
..…continued.
