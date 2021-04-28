Global Denim Market Updates, News and Data 2021-2025

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.
The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Canatiba
Vicunha
Isko
Arvind
Aarvee
Nandan Denim Ltd
Weiqiao Textile
Sudarshan Jeans
Black Peony
Orta Anadolu
Jindal Worldwide
Etco Denim
Raymond UCO
Bhaskar Industries
Sangam
Oswal Denims
Suryalakshmi
Shasha Denims Limited
Xinlan Group
Alik Denim
Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment
Cone Denim
Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion
Weifang Lantian Textile
Jiangyin Chulong
Bafang Fabric
Haitian Textile
Advance Denim
KG Denim
Shunfeng Textile
Bossa
Shandong Wantai
Zhejiang Hongfa
Suyin
Changzhou Shuangyan Dueing and Weaving
Major applications as follows:
Jeans
Shirt
Jacket
Others
Major Type as follows:
Light Denim
Medium Denim
Heavy Denim
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents:
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Denim Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Denim Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Denim Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Denim Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Canatiba
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Canatiba
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Canatiba
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Vicunha
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Vicunha
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Vicunha
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Isko
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Isko
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Isko
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Arvind
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Arvind
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arvind
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Aarvee
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Aarvee
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Aarvee
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Nandan Denim Ltd
3.6.1 Company Information
….continued
