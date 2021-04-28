Summary
Edible Fungus is edible fruit bodies of several species of macrofungi. The common products include Shiitake, Enokitake, Pleurotus eryngii, Cloud ear fungus, Auricularia auricula-judae, Pleurotus ostreatus, Agaricus bisporus, etc. Edible Fungus provide many of the nutritional attributes of produce, as well as attributes more commonly found in meat, beans or grains. Mushrooms are low in calories, fat-free, cholesterol-free, gluten-free, and very low in sodium, yet they provide important nutrients, including selenium, potassium (8%), riboflavin, niacin, vitamin D and more.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Edible Fungus , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Edible Fungus market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Shiitake
Auricularia Auricula-judae
Pleurotus Ostreatus
Enokitake
Agaricus Bisporus
Others
By End-User / Application
Fresh Mushrooms
Dried Mushrooms
Canned Mushrooms
Frozen Mushrooms
Others
By Company
Ruyiqing
Xuerong Biotechnology
JUNESUN FUNGI
China Greenfresh Group
Shanghai Bright Esunyes
Starway Bio-technology
Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
Jiangsu Hualv
HuBei SenYuan
Beiwei Group
Shandong Youhe
Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food
Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs
Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture
Shenzhen Dalishi
Yukiguni Maitake
HOKTO
Green Co
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Edible Fungus Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Edible Fungus Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Edible Fungus Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Edible Fungus Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Edible Fungus Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible FungusMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Edible Fungus Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Steelcase Ruyiqing
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ruyiqing
12.2 Xuerong Biotechnology
12.3 JUNESUN FUNGI
12.4 China Greenfresh Group
12.5 Shanghai Bright Esunyes
12.6 Starway Bio-technology
12.7 Shanghai Finc Bio Tech
12.8 Jiangsu Hualv
12.9 HuBei SenYuan
12.10 Beiwei Group
12.11 Shandong Youhe
12.12 Zhuhai Sunny Evergreen Food
12.13 Chengde Runlong Foodstuffs
12.14 Anyuan Tianhua Modern Agriculture
12.15 Shenzhen Dalishi
12.16 Yukiguni Maitake
12.17 HOKTO
12.18 Green Co
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
