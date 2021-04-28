Global World Zirconia Dental Material Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sintered zirconia is hard and therefore difficult to fabricate. For that reason, zirconia crowns and bridge restorations are made from a pre-sintered zirconia disc, which shrinks only about 21%, using a computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) system. The fabricated zirconia dental appliance is then sintered to ensure its hardness. Zirconia Dental Material in this report refers to zirconia CAD/CAM blocks and Discs.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Zirconia Dental Material , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Zirconia Dental Material market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Zirconia Dental Disc
Zirconia Dental Block
By End-User / Application
Dental Crowns
Dental Bridges
Dentures
By Company
Dentsply Sirona
Sagemax Bioceramics
3M ESPE
Zirkonzahn
Ivoclar Vivadent
Kuraray Noritake Dental
GC
Pritidenta
Glidewell Laboratories
Aurident
CRYSTAL Zirconia
Aidite
Upcera Dental
Huge Dental
