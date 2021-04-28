Global COVID-19 World Sunflower Seeds Market statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Sunflower Seeds , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Sunflower Seeds market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Oilseed Type Sunflower Seeds

Non-Oilseed Type Sunflower Seeds

By End-User / Application

Snacks

Bakery Products

Confectionery

Birdfeed

Others

By Company

KENKKO

CONAGRA FOODS

DuPont

Limagrain UK

GIANT Snacks

Martin US

CHS

Sakata Seed America

AmericanMeadows

Ike

Mahyco Seeds

Nuseed

…continued

