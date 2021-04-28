Global Nifedipine API Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Bayer AG

ZACH SYSTEM SPA

Teva Group

Dipharma Francis S.r.l.

Delmar Chemicals Inc.

Moehs Iberica S.L.

Sumika Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

CIPLA Ltd

Tecoland Corp

Zhong’an Pharmaceutical

Siyao Pharmaceuticals

Xiyue Pharmaceutical

Qingyang Pharmaceutical

Luyin Pharmaceutical

Major applications as follows:

Controlled Release Tablets

Extended Action Tablets

Modified Release Capsule

Major Type as follows:

98% Nifedipine API

99% Nifedipine API

99.9% Nifedipine API

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Nifedipine API Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Nifedipine API Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Nifedipine API Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Nifedipine API Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Bayer AG

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bayer AG

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bayer AG

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 ZACH SYSTEM SPA

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ZACH SYSTEM SPA

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ZACH SYSTEM SPA

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Teva Group

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Teva Group

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume,

..…continued.

