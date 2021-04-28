COVID-19 World Vinyl Tile MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021-2026

There’s a lot of ground to cover in the world of flooring. Vinyl has been a popular choice for its durability and wide range of styles for many years. Vinyl tile is a flooring material that is generally inexpensive, easy to install, and easy to maintain. Made primarily from polyvinyl chloride resins and plasticizers, these flooring tiles are waterproof and very durable. There are many types of vinyl tile: vinyl composition tile or reinforced vinyl tile (VCT), luxury vinyl tile (LVT), and solid vinyl tile (SVT).
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Vinyl Tile , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Vinyl Tile market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT)
Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT)
Others
By End-User / Application
Commercial Use
Residential Use
By Company
Armstrong
Mannington Mills
Tarkett
NOX Corporation
Hanwha
Shaw
LG Hausys
TOLI
Congoleum
Mohawk
Gerflor
Forbo
Beaulieu
RiL
Metroflor
Milliken
Polyflor
Karndean
Parterre
Snmo LVT
Hailide New Material
Taide Plastic Flooring
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Vinyl Tile Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Vinyl Tile Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Vinyl Tile Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Vinyl Tile Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Vinyl Tile Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Vinyl Tile Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Vinyl Tile Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
..…continued.
