Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market.

The research report on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Automotive Adhesives and Sealants research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Leading Players

Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Sika, Bostik, 3M, PPG Industries, Jowat, Solvay Group, DowDuPont, Arkema Group, Ashland, BASF, Lord, ThreeBond, Huntsman, Wacker-Chemie, Permatex

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Segmentation by Product

Adhesives

Sealants

Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Segmentation by Application

Powertrain

Auto Repair

Automotive Running System

Body-in-White

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market?

How will the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Adhesives

1.2.2 Sealants

1.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive Adhesives and Sealants as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Application

4.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Powertrain

4.1.2 Auto Repair

4.1.3 Automotive Running System

4.1.4 Body-in-White

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country

5.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country

6.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country

8.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Business

10.1 Henkel

10.1.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Henkel Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.1.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.2 H.B. Fuller

10.2.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

10.2.2 H.B. Fuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 H.B. Fuller Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Henkel Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.2.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

10.3 Sika

10.3.1 Sika Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sika Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sika Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sika Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.3.5 Sika Recent Development

10.4 Bostik

10.4.1 Bostik Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bostik Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bostik Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Bostik Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.4.5 Bostik Recent Development

10.5 3M

10.5.1 3M Corporation Information

10.5.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 3M Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 3M Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.5.5 3M Recent Development

10.6 PPG Industries

10.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 PPG Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 PPG Industries Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.7 Jowat

10.7.1 Jowat Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jowat Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Jowat Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Jowat Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.7.5 Jowat Recent Development

10.8 Solvay Group

10.8.1 Solvay Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Solvay Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Solvay Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Solvay Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.8.5 Solvay Group Recent Development

10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.10 Arkema Group

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Arkema Group Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Arkema Group Recent Development

10.11 Ashland

10.11.1 Ashland Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ashland Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Ashland Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Ashland Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.11.5 Ashland Recent Development

10.12 BASF

10.12.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.12.2 BASF Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 BASF Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 BASF Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.12.5 BASF Recent Development

10.13 Lord

10.13.1 Lord Corporation Information

10.13.2 Lord Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Lord Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Lord Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.13.5 Lord Recent Development

10.14 ThreeBond

10.14.1 ThreeBond Corporation Information

10.14.2 ThreeBond Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ThreeBond Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.14.5 ThreeBond Recent Development

10.15 Huntsman

10.15.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.15.2 Huntsman Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Huntsman Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.15.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.16 Wacker-Chemie

10.16.1 Wacker-Chemie Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wacker-Chemie Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Wacker-Chemie Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.16.5 Wacker-Chemie Recent Development

10.17 Permatex

10.17.1 Permatex Corporation Information

10.17.2 Permatex Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Permatex Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Permatex Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Products Offered

10.17.5 Permatex Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Distributors

12.3 Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

