COVID-19 World Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Silicon Membrane Oxygenator

Hole Polypropylene Membrane Oxygenator

By End-User / Application

Neonatal Cardiovascular Surgery

Adult Cardiovascular Surgery

By Company

Xenios AG (Germany)

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)

Vital Therapies, Inc. (USA)

Baxter International, Inc. (USA)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Medtronic, Inc. (USA)

HeartWare International, Inc. (USA)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Thoratec Corp. (USA)

Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

SynCardia Systems, Inc. (USA)

Terumo Heart, Inc. (USA)

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global Intravenous Membrane Oxygenator Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

…continued

