EVC Market Latest Research Report, Size predicts Favorable Growth and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | AeroVironment, ChargePoint, Elektromotive

Los Angeles, United States,April 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global EVC Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application . The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the EVC market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global EVC market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global EVC market.

The research report on the global EVC market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, EVC market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The EVC research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global EVC market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in EVC market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global EVC market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

EVC Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global EVC market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global EVC market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to the interested readers.

EVC Market Leading Players

AeroVironment, ChargePoint, Elektromotive, LG Electronics, Aker Wade, ABB, Lealacpower, Chroma ATE, Lester, Silicon Labs, BYD, XJ Group, NARI, Huashang, Wanma, Dilong, Potevio, Kenergy, Anhev, Shuntang, Tonhe

EVC Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the EVC market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global EVC market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

EVC Segmentation by Product

On-board Charger

Off-board Charger

EVC Segmentation by Application

Commersial

Residential Use

Others

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global EVC market?

How will the global EVC market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global EVC market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global EVC market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global EVC market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 EVC Market Overview

1.1 EVC Product Overview

1.2 EVC Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 On-board Charger

1.2.2 Off-board Charger

1.3 Global EVC Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global EVC Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global EVC Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global EVC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global EVC Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global EVC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America EVC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe EVC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America EVC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global EVC Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EVC Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by EVC Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players EVC Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EVC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EVC Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EVC Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EVC Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in EVC as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EVC Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EVC Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 EVC Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global EVC Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global EVC Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global EVC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global EVC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global EVC Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global EVC Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global EVC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global EVC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global EVC Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global EVC by Application

4.1 EVC Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commersial

4.1.2 Residential Use

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global EVC Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global EVC Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global EVC Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global EVC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global EVC Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global EVC Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global EVC Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America EVC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe EVC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America EVC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America EVC by Country

5.1 North America EVC Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America EVC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America EVC Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America EVC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe EVC by Country

6.1 Europe EVC Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe EVC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe EVC Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe EVC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific EVC by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific EVC Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific EVC Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EVC Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America EVC by Country

8.1 Latin America EVC Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America EVC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America EVC Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America EVC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa EVC by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa EVC Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa EVC Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EVC Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EVC Business

10.1 AeroVironment

10.1.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

10.1.2 AeroVironment Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 AeroVironment EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 AeroVironment EVC Products Offered

10.1.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

10.2 ChargePoint

10.2.1 ChargePoint Corporation Information

10.2.2 ChargePoint Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 ChargePoint EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 AeroVironment EVC Products Offered

10.2.5 ChargePoint Recent Development

10.3 Elektromotive

10.3.1 Elektromotive Corporation Information

10.3.2 Elektromotive Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Elektromotive EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Elektromotive EVC Products Offered

10.3.5 Elektromotive Recent Development

10.4 LG Electronics

10.4.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information

10.4.2 LG Electronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 LG Electronics EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 LG Electronics EVC Products Offered

10.4.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

10.5 Aker Wade

10.5.1 Aker Wade Corporation Information

10.5.2 Aker Wade Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Aker Wade EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Aker Wade EVC Products Offered

10.5.5 Aker Wade Recent Development

10.6 ABB

10.6.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.6.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 ABB EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 ABB EVC Products Offered

10.6.5 ABB Recent Development

10.7 Lealacpower

10.7.1 Lealacpower Corporation Information

10.7.2 Lealacpower Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Lealacpower EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Lealacpower EVC Products Offered

10.7.5 Lealacpower Recent Development

10.8 Chroma ATE

10.8.1 Chroma ATE Corporation Information

10.8.2 Chroma ATE Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Chroma ATE EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Chroma ATE EVC Products Offered

10.8.5 Chroma ATE Recent Development

10.9 Lester

10.9.1 Lester Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lester Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Lester EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Lester EVC Products Offered

10.9.5 Lester Recent Development

10.10 Silicon Labs

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EVC Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Silicon Labs EVC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Silicon Labs Recent Development

10.11 BYD

10.11.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.11.2 BYD Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 BYD EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 BYD EVC Products Offered

10.11.5 BYD Recent Development

10.12 XJ Group

10.12.1 XJ Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 XJ Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 XJ Group EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 XJ Group EVC Products Offered

10.12.5 XJ Group Recent Development

10.13 NARI

10.13.1 NARI Corporation Information

10.13.2 NARI Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 NARI EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 NARI EVC Products Offered

10.13.5 NARI Recent Development

10.14 Huashang

10.14.1 Huashang Corporation Information

10.14.2 Huashang Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Huashang EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Huashang EVC Products Offered

10.14.5 Huashang Recent Development

10.15 Wanma

10.15.1 Wanma Corporation Information

10.15.2 Wanma Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Wanma EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Wanma EVC Products Offered

10.15.5 Wanma Recent Development

10.16 Dilong

10.16.1 Dilong Corporation Information

10.16.2 Dilong Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Dilong EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Dilong EVC Products Offered

10.16.5 Dilong Recent Development

10.17 Potevio

10.17.1 Potevio Corporation Information

10.17.2 Potevio Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Potevio EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Potevio EVC Products Offered

10.17.5 Potevio Recent Development

10.18 Kenergy

10.18.1 Kenergy Corporation Information

10.18.2 Kenergy Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Kenergy EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Kenergy EVC Products Offered

10.18.5 Kenergy Recent Development

10.19 Anhev

10.19.1 Anhev Corporation Information

10.19.2 Anhev Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Anhev EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Anhev EVC Products Offered

10.19.5 Anhev Recent Development

10.20 Shuntang

10.20.1 Shuntang Corporation Information

10.20.2 Shuntang Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Shuntang EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Shuntang EVC Products Offered

10.20.5 Shuntang Recent Development

10.21 Tonhe

10.21.1 Tonhe Corporation Information

10.21.2 Tonhe Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Tonhe EVC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Tonhe EVC Products Offered

10.21.5 Tonhe Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EVC Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EVC Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 EVC Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 EVC Distributors

12.3 EVC Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

