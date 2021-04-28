Latin America Electrochromic Glass Market is Driven by the Rising Demand from Automotive and Construction Industry

El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado ‘El Mercado Latinoamericano de Vidrio Electrocrómico, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026’, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de vidrio electrocrómico de América Latina, evaluando el mercado según la aplicación, el uso final, los materiales y regiones. El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Electrochromic Glass Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Latin America electrochromic glass market, assessing the market based on application, end use, material and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-vidrio-electrocromico/solicitar-una-muestra

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%

The electrochromic glass market in Latin America is gaining momentum due to increasing green building projects in the region. Rising awareness regarding the benefits of electrochromic glass is compelling the consumers to adopt these efficient glass solutions, which improves occupant comfort, maximizes access to daylight and outdoor views, and at the same time reduces energy costs. Growing demand for energy-efficient products and the increasing applications of electrochromic glass in the automotive sector are also shaping the market’s growth. However, the high cost of electrochromic glass acts as a market constraint.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-vidrio-electrocromico

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A type of smart glass or switchable glass that alters its properties such as color, transparency, or reflection when an electrical charge or voltage is applied to it is called an electrochromic glass.

By application, the market is divided into:

Windows

Mirror

Display

On the basis of end use, the market classifies into:

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

Based on the materials, the market has been segmented into:

Transition Metal Oxide (TMO)

Nanocrystal

Viologen

Polymer

Reflective Hydride

Key regions covered include:

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Market Trends

With increasing consumer preference towards effective smart glass solutions like electrochromic glass, the demand from the construction industry is proliferating. Owing to growing disposable incomes and the rising inclination of consumers towards luxury and comfort, there is increasing spending on home décor, which is another factor accelerating the demand for electrochromic glass in the region.

Meanwhile, in the automotive sector, the product has been used in rear-view mirrors; however, it is now finding applications in sunroofs and interchangeable windows due to the technological advances in the industry. The emerging applications of electrochromic glass in smartphones will also facilitate market growth over the forecast period. The product is also gaining popularity in the aerospace industry as manufacturers are adopting smart glass technology like electrochromic windows in airplanes to enrich the consumers’ experiences, thereby contributing to the market growth further.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

AGC Inc.

Smartglass International Limited

Saint Gobain S.A.

Polytronix, Inc.

Kinestral Technologies Inc.

ChromoGenics

Others

This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.

Related Reports

Mercado Latinoamericano de Trifluoruro de Cloro – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-trifluoruro-de-cloro

Mercado Latinoamericano de Arilamina – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-arilamina

Mercado Latinoamericano de Titanato de Bario – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-latinoamericano-de-titanato-de-bario

Mercado Mexicano de los Plásticos Reciclados – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-mexicano-de-los-plasticos-reciclados

Mercado Mexicano de Vainilla y Vainillina – https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/informes/mercado-mexicano-de-vainilla-y-vainillina

About Us:

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Informes De Expertos

Contact Person: Chris Smiths, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1 (818) 319-4060

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.informesdeexpertos.com/

We at Informes de Expertos always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.