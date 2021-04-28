Global Propylene Oxide Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Chlorohydrin Process
Styrene Monomer Process
Hydrogen Peroxide Process
TBA Co-Product Process
Cumene-based Process
By Application
Automotive
Building & Construction
Textile & Furnishing
Chemical & Pharmaceutical
Packaging
Electronics
Others
By Company
Dow Chemical Company (US)
LyondellBasell Industries (Netherlands)
Royal Dutch Shell (Netherlands)
Huntsman Corporation (US)
BASF (Germany)
Asahi Glass Company (Japan)
Repsol (Spain)
Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan)
SKC Co. (South Korea)
Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
Oltchim (Romania)
PCC Rokita (Poland)
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)
Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co., (China)
INEOS Oxide (Switzerland)
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Chlorohydrin Process
Figure Chlorohydrin Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Chlorohydrin Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Chlorohydrin Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Chlorohydrin Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Styrene Monomer Process
Figure Styrene Monomer Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Styrene Monomer Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Styrene Monomer Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Styrene Monomer Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Hydrogen Peroxide Process
Figure Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Hydrogen Peroxide Process Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 TBA Co-Product Process
Figure TBA Co-Product Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure TBA Co-Product Process Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)….continued
