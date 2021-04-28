Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market 2020 Covid-19 Impact Introduction, Definition, Demand, Opportunities, Future Plans and Industry Scope by 2027

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automotive RADAR market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 1,722.3 million in 2019 to US$ 4,261.7 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on country, the APAC automotive radar market is segmented into Australia, China, India, Japan, and South Korea. APAC is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the region is also anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR rate. The presence of vast automotive manufacturing industry in the region, particularly in China, is fueling the automotive radar market growth in the region. Moreover, rising awareness among the middle-class population regarding vehicle safety is another significant factor propelling radar systems’ deployment in mid-range passenger cars. The demand for automotive radars in APAC is bolstered by the stringent government regulations on vehicle safety. Moreover, countries such as Japan and India manufacturers of the premium cars. Also, the automotive industry in APAC significantly invests in R&D on autonomous vehicles, which is bolstering the growth of the market. APAC countries are increasingly implementing intelligent transport systems (ITS) as they improve road safety, ensure smoother traffic, reduce environmental burdens, and stimulate regional economic activity. The advancements in transportation systems, along with the mounting importance of car safety, are propelling the adoption of advanced technologies such as automotive radar in vehicles. Also, high resolution radar systems coming into limelight is going to bolster the demand for automotive radar in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the APAC automotive radar market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

APAC Automotive Radar Market Segmentation

APAC Automotive Radar Market – By Range

Long Range Radar (LRR)

Medium Range Radar (MRR)

Short Range Radar (SRR)

APAC Automotive Radar Market – By Frequency

24 GHz

77 GHz

79 GHz

APAC Automotive Radar Market – Application

Adaptive Cruise Control

Autonomous Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Forward Collision Warning System

Intelligent Park Assist

Others

APAC Automotive Radar Market – Vehicle Type

Adaptive Cruise Control

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles

APAC Automotive Radar Market – By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

APAC Automotive Radar Market – Company Profiles

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Nidec Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tung Thih Electronic Co Ltd

Valeo

Veoneer Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The research on the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Automotive Radar Market.

