Global Insulin Pens and Needles Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020

The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton

BD

Dickinson

Ypsomed Holdings AG

Owen Mumford

HTL-STREFA S.A.

B. Braun Melsungen

Terumo Corporation

Allison Medical

Artsana S.p.a.

UltiMed

Major applications as follows:

Diagnostic centers

Hospitals

Home health care

Major Type as follows:

Reusable insulin pen

Disposable insulin pens

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Insulin Pens and Needles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Insulin Pens and Needles Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Insulin Pens and Needles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Insulin Pens and Needles Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Novo Nordisk A/S

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Novo Nordisk A/S

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Novo Nordisk A/S

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Becton

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Becton

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Becton

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 BD

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of BD

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of BD

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Dickinson

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Dickinson

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dickinson

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Ypsomed Holdings AG

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ypsomed Holdings AG

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ypsomed Holdings AG

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Owen Mumford

3.6.1 Company Information

….continued

