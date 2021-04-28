Global Ambulatory Surgery Center MarketCompetition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021-2026

Ambulatory Surgery Centers—known as ASCs—are modern health care facilities focused on providing same-day surgical care, including diagnostic and preventive procedures.An ambulatory surgery center is a specialized outpatient facility where patients undergo surgical procedures without having to be admitted to a hospital. Patients leave the same day they are treated – usually within a few hours. In general, patients walk into the operating room and upon recovery walk out escorted by a family member or loved one
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Single-specialty Centers
Multi-specialty Centers
By Application
Ophthalmology
Pain Management
Gastroenterology
Orthopedics
Others
By Company
EHH
THC
Mednax
HCA Healthcare
Team Health
Surgical Care Affiliates
QHC
Surgery Partners
SurgCenter Development
Medical Facilities
ASCOA
Nueterra Healthcare
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Single-specialty Centers
Figure Single-specialty Centers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Single-specialty Centers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Single-specialty Centers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Single-specialty Centers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Multi-specialty Centers
Figure Multi-specialty Centers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Multi-specialty Centers Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Multi-specialty Centers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Multi-specialty Centers Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Ophthalmology
Figure Ophthalmology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Ophthalmology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Ophthalmology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Ophthalmology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Pain Management
Figure Pain Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Pain Management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Pain Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Pain Management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Gastroenterology
Figure Gastroenterology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Gastroenterology Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Gastroenterology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Gastroenterology Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Orthopedics
Figure Orthopedics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Orthopedics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Orthopedics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Orthopedics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
..…continued.
