Global COVID-19 World Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Thermal drying technology is based on removal of water from dewatered solids which accomplishes both volume and weight reduction. The added benefit of thermal drying is that it typically results in a product with significant nutrient value. Typically, dewatered solids (at approximately 18% to 35% dry solids content) are delivered to a thermal drying system, where most of the water is removed via evaporation resulting in a product containing approximately 90% solids. In the thermal drying system, the temperature of the wet solids mass is raised so that the water is driven off as a vapor. By removing most of the water from the solids, thermal drying results in a significant reduction in both volume and mass.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment , covering Global total and major region markets.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Direct Type

Indirect Type

Others

By End-User / Application

Pulp

Textile

Oil

Food and Beverage

Others

By Company

Andritz AG

Veolia

Huber Se

Gea Group

AES

Pieralisi

Air and Liquid Systems

The Witte Company

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Thermal Drying Dewatering Equipment Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

….Continued

