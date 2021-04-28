Categories
Global Compression Bone ScrewsMarket Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

 

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Altimed (UK)

Arthrex (USA)

 

Beijing Libeier Bio-engineering Institute (China)

Biomet (USA)

Bioretec (Finland)

Depuy Synthes (USA)

Dieter Marquardt Medizintechnik (Germany)

FH Orthopedics (France)

Global D (France)

Groupe Lepine (France)

I.T.S. (Austria)

Intromed Medizintechnik (Germany)

Jeil Medical Corporation (Korea)

KLS Martin Group (Germany)

Medimetal (Hungary)

MIKAI (Italy)

Neosteo (France)

ODI North America (USA)

ORTHO CARE (India)

Ortho Solutions (UK)

SOFEMED International (Tunisia)

Stars Medical Devices (China)

Stryker (USA)

Surgival (Spain)

TAEYEON Medical (Korea)

Treu Instrumente (Germany)

TST R. Medical Devices (Turkey)

Wright Medical Technology (USA)

Major applications as follows:

Bone Fragment

General Purpose

Foot

Leg

Others

Major Type as follows:

Cannulated

Headless

Break-off

Absorbable

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

 

Table of Content

 

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

 

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

 

Fig Global Compression Bone Screws Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Compression Bone Screws Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Compression Bone Screws Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Compression Bone Screws Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

 

 

…continued

 

