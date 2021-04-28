Global BCG Vaccine Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021-2026

BCG Vaccine is a vaccine primarily used against tuberculosis. Tuberculosis is a serious infection, which affects the lungs and sometimes other parts of the body, such as the bones, joints and kidneys. The bacille Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine has existed for 80 years and is one of the most widely used of all current vaccines, reading >80%of neonates and infants in countries where it is part of the national childhood immunization programme. Besides, BCG Vaccine is also used to treat a certain type of bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is the growth of abnormal or cancerous cells on the inner lining of the bladder wall. BCG helps prevent the cancer from coming back in the bladder lining, and also reduces the risk of it becoming invasive.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Immune BCG

Therapy BCG

By Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Company

Merck

Sanofi Pasteur

Japan BCG Lab

China National Biotec

Serum Institute of India

Intervax

GSBPL

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Immune BCG

Figure Immune BCG Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Immune BCG Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Immune BCG Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Immune BCG Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Therapy BCG

Figure Therapy BCG Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Therapy BCG Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Therapy BCG Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Therapy BCG Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Hospitals

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Clinics

Figure Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa BCG Vaccine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa BCG Vaccine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

..…continued.

