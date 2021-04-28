Global COVID-19 World Floor Saw Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

A floor saw is a power tool used for cutting concrete and asphal. It may be powered by gasoline, hydraulic or pneumatic pressure, or an electric motor. The saw blades used on concrete saws are often diamond saw blades to cut concrete, asphalt, stone, etc. Abrasive cut-off wheels can also be used on cut-off saws to cut stone and steel. The significant friction generated in cutting hard substances like concrete usually requires the blades to be cooled to prolong their life and reduce dust.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Floor Saw , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Floor Saw market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Diesel Floor Saw
Petrol Floor Saw
Hydraulic Floor Saw
Others (Electric Floor Saws, etc.)
By End-User / Application
Highways
Construction Sites
Others
By Company
Husqvarna
Norton Clipper
Wacker Neuson
Tyrolit
SIMA
Diamond Products
Chicago Pneumatic
LISSMAC Maschinenbau GmbH
Fairport Construction Equipment Ltd.
Altrad Belle
G LZ GmbH
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Floor Saw Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Floor Saw Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Floor Saw Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Floor Saw Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Floor Saw Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Floor Saw Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
….Continued
