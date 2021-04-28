Global Competent Cells Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Takara Bio

Promega Corporation

Beijing TransGen Biotech

GeneScript Corporation

Yeastern Biotech

New England Biolabs

QIAGEN N.V.

OriGene Technologies

Lucigen

Zymo Research

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bioline

Delphi Genetics

IBA GmBH

Cell Applications

BioDynamics Laboratory

Scarab Genomics

GCC Biotech

SMOBIO Technology

Edge BioSystems

Major applications as follows:

Subcloning & Routine Cloning

Phage Display Library Construction

Toxic/Unstable DNA Cloning

High-Throughput Cloning

Protein Expression

Mutagenesis

Single-Stranded DNA Production

Bacmid creation

Cre-lox recombination (PIR1/PIR2)

Major Type as follows:

Chemically Competent Cells

Electrocompetent Cells

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Competent Cells Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Competent Cells Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Competent Cells Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Competent Cells Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

…continued

