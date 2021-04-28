Global Competent Cells Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2021-2026

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Merck KGaA
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Agilent Technologies
Takara Bio
Promega Corporation
Beijing TransGen Biotech
GeneScript Corporation
Yeastern Biotech
New England Biolabs
QIAGEN N.V.
OriGene Technologies
Lucigen
Zymo Research
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bioline
Delphi Genetics
IBA GmBH
Cell Applications
BioDynamics Laboratory
Scarab Genomics
GCC Biotech
SMOBIO Technology
Edge BioSystems
Major applications as follows:
Subcloning & Routine Cloning
Phage Display Library Construction
Toxic/Unstable DNA Cloning
High-Throughput Cloning
Protein Expression
Mutagenesis
Single-Stranded DNA Production
Bacmid creation
Cre-lox recombination (PIR1/PIR2)
Major Type as follows:
Chemically Competent Cells
Electrocompetent Cells
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Competent Cells Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Competent Cells Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Competent Cells Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Competent Cells Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
…continued
