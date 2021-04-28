Title: Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Data Survey Report 2015-2025Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2020-2021

The global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Kaltenbach & Voigt

Saeshin Precision

Nakamura Dental MFG

Sirona Dental Systems

Anthogyr SAS

Nakanishi Inc

Bien-Air

Sirona Dental

NSK

W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

Major applications as follows:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Major Type as follows:

Stainless Steel

Titanium Alloy

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Kaltenbach & Voigt

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kaltenbach & Voigt

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kaltenbach & Voigt

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Saeshin Precision

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Saeshin Precision

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Saeshin Precision

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Nakamura Dental MFG

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nakamura Dental MFG

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nakamura Dental MFG

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Sirona Dental Systems

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sirona Dental Systems

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sirona Dental Systems

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Anthogyr SAS

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Anthogyr SAS

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Anthogyr SAS

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Nakanishi Inc

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Nakanishi Inc

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nakanishi Inc

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Bien-Air

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bien-Air

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bien-Air

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Sirona Dental

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sirona Dental

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sirona Dental

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 NSK

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of NSK

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NSK

3.10 W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

4 Major End-Use

4.1 Hospitals

4.1.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Hospitals

4.1.2 Hospitals Market Size and Forecast

Fig Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.2 Dental Clinics

4.2.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Dental Clinics

4.2.2 Dental Clinics Market Size and Forecast

Fig Dental Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

4.3 Others

4.3.1 Overview

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

4.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5 Market by Type

5.1 Stainless Steel

5.1.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Stainless Steel

5.1.2 Stainless Steel Market Size and Forecast

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.2 Titanium Alloy

5.2.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Titanium Alloy

5.2.2 Titanium Alloy Market Size and Forecast

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

5.3 Others

5.3.1 Overview

Tab Product Overview of Others

5.3.2 Others Market Size and Forecast

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

6 Price Overview

6.1 Price by Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

6.2 Price by End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

6.3 Price by Type

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type

7 ConclusionList of Table

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Company Profile List of Kaltenbach & Voigt

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kaltenbach & Voigt

Tab Company Profile List of Saeshin Precision

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Saeshin Precision

Tab Company Profile List of Nakamura Dental MFG

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nakamura Dental MFG

Tab Company Profile List of Sirona Dental Systems

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sirona Dental Systems

Tab Company Profile List of Anthogyr SAS

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Anthogyr SAS

Tab Company Profile List of Nakanishi Inc

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Nakanishi Inc

Tab Company Profile List of Bien-Air

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bien-Air

Tab Company Profile List of Sirona Dental

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sirona Dental

Tab Company Profile List of NSK

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of NSK

Tab Company Profile List of W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of W & H Dentalwerk Burmoos

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Hospitals

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Dental Clinics

Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Others

Tab Product Overview of Stainless Steel

Tab Product Overview of Titanium Alloy

Tab Product Overview of Others

Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers

Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use

Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt TypeList of Figure

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Dental Handpiece-Contra Angle Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Hospitals Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Hospitals Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Dental Clinics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Stainless Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Titanium Alloy Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

……. Continued

