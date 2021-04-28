Dry Sanding Machines Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2018-2028

Used to smooth surfaces by abrasion, dry sanding machines find application in various industries including construction and automotive aftermarket. The dry sanding machines are widely used for removal of material, preparation of surfaces, smoothing and surface embellishment, and reparation of defects. Dry sanding is considered to provide more consistent finish over wet sanding, facilitates cleaner environment, and improve abrasive performance. Further, it reduces labor costs and increases productivity to a great extent. These are the important factors promoting the development of dry sanding machines market. With increase in demand for fine dry sanding and dry spot repair systems, the dry sanding machines is expected to earn high traction in the coming years.

Dry Sanding Machines Market to Witness Significant Growth in Asia Pacific

Dry sanding machines market in the Asia Pacific market is driven by macroeconomic as well as industry specific factors. Mass urbanization, industrial growth and high disposable income are the macroeconomic factors accelerating growth of the dry sanding machines market. Increasing vehicle parc as well as growing repair and maintenance activities for vehicles is likely to drive the market growth. In addition, growing government funding in constriction activities and infrastructural development across the developing nations will possibly boost the market growth.

Global Dry Sanding Machines Market: Snapshot

The sand processing is used in the industries dedicated to repair of automobiles and business vehicles. the sanding procedure involve roughly more than half of the time spent amid the whole procedure of preparation and paint application, thus it is important to know the kind of sandpaper, sander and reasonable process with a specific end goal to improve and accomplish high end on the work piece. The sanding activity is also utilized in the paint industry.

Dry sanding is used on the surface, and this sort of sanding causes a lot of residue coming due to abrasive activity of the grain on the object’s surface, this residue is transported through the air and settled in nearby areas where it is working, so it is fundamental to keep it separated the work zone to keep away from the residue that is stored on newly painted work pieces, dodging costly rework.

Automatic sanding is carried out by sanding machines called as sanders, this kind of machines permits repeat similar developments and a similar impact if acknowledges hand or manual sanding in a proficient and successful way, significantly lessening the exertion and time of work contrasted with hand sanding. Sanders have particular holes to retain all the residue that is created amid its utilization, collecting in particular zones for consequent removal, which will enhance the nature, extending the life of the sandpaper and enhance the work quality.

Powered Dry Sanding Machines Gain Ground

Dry sanding systems continue to witness significant demand from end use industries such as the automotive aftermarket, construction and infrastructure and other industrial applications owing to its abrasive uses to facilitate smoothness and appearance. Initially, manual dry sanding systems were being employed, given the growing labor force, especially in emerging economies, to level surfaces and automotive dents. However, with higher force, the quality of sanding procedure becomes questionable owing to human limitations. With power dry sanding system, higher accuracy and efficiency, convenience and reliability can be achieved even at higher speeds. Functioning of power dry sanding systems can enable quicker abrasion and finishing. This factor is expected to fuel the demand for power dry sanding systems during the assessment period.

Automotive Aftermarket – A Sweet Spot for Dry Sanding Systems

Automotive aftermarket is shifting towards repairing of older vehicles. During 2009 recession, sales of passenger vehicles witnessed steep drop of nearly 40 percent, which resulted in increasing vehicle age rate to 11.7 years that has extended the ownership to 73 months, on an average and Individuals are maintaining their vehicles for a longer period of time. In addition, increasing preference of people to paint or refurbish their old cars has pushed the aftermarket for automotive. This factor has triggered the use of abrasive machines to remove dents or old paint and levelling of various parts of the vehicle. Dry sanding systems play a major role in supporting wet sanding and painting of the automobile. Dry sanding systems facilitate efficient application of paint on the surface, which makes them a key aftermarket assembly in automotive service shops worldwide. The pervasiveness of the automotive aftermarket is anticipated to emboss a positive influence on the adoption of dry sanding systems consequently pushing the growth of its market.

The adoption of dry sanding systems has been largely witnessed in emerging economies such as China and India. This can be attributed to the growing vehicle parc in these countries, followed by growing repair and maintenance activities. Being a potential aftermarket, countries in emerging economies are expected to reflect high market attractiveness for manufacturers involved in dry sanding systems. Moreover, favorable business environment in these countries is expected to accelerate the manufacturing and adoption of dry sanding systems augmenting growth of the entire dry sanding systems market during the assessment period.

New Construction Projects and Flooring Refurbishment to Complement Growth

Spending on construction activities continues to steadily increase across several regions worldwide. For instance, in the United States, a 4 percent increase in construction spending was witnessed in 2017 and is anticipated to grow by 5 percent by end of 2018. This has spurred the development of commercial and the residential sector. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysis, the global housing markets are witnessing a steady climb. This has fueled the growth of the flooring market, with increased consumer spending on upgrading flooring of their residential properties as well as office spaces. Moreover, due to exorbitant pricing or redoing hardwood floors, customers are largely preferring refurbishing and recoating of their existing structures, especially ceilings and floorings. This aspect is expected to support the use of dry sanding systems as they are largely used in hardwood restoration to provide enhanced appearance and finishing.

Notable Developments in Dry Sanding

With increasing competition, key participants in the dry sanding systems market have been focusing on innovations and product developments to enhance their global presence and hold over the market. For instance, 3M has introduced a complete automotive sanding system – the 3M Total Automotive Sanding System – that facilitates new surface finishing and preparation. Likewise, KWH Mirka Ltd., has introduced a new sanding system, the Mirka DEOS electric sander that delivers a dust free sanding experience. In addition, due to its brushless motor and electronic motor braking, it becomes easier to control the motor speed. Also, measurement of levels of vibration can be carried out by connecting Mirka DEOS to mnMirka app via Bluetooth.

The report on dry sanding systems market includes a complete business outlook of several key participants, vendors and distributors operating in the market. In addition, their key developments and product synopsis has also been covered in the report. KWH Mirka Ltd., Kovax, 3M Company, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH and Stonegate are few key participants profiled in the report.

