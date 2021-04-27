New Report of Smart Meters Market with Size, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Business Trends and Forecast to 2026

Futuristic Smart Meters Are Driving Grid Intelligence to New Heights

Smart meters are slowly unlocking the future for a smart energy system that’s main function is to deliver cost-effective, secure and clean energy. Smart meters are slowly paving the way for a futuristic energy system. This will not only enhance renewable energy generation and lower emissions but also give intrinsic opportunities to organizations for innovation in order to support a broader digital economy. Asian countries are poised to be the leaders in this space and it is predicted that nearly 70% of all homes in this region will have access to smart meters. The advantages of smart meters such as accuracy in billing, reduced operational costs and the elimination of meter readings are going to propel the smart meters market to newer heights.

Government funding boosting the demand for smart meters

The deployment of smart meters have been observed to gain momentum with the government funding. The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) in 2009 launched the smart grid investment grant (SGIG) program, which was funded with US$ 3.4 billion. This investment was also targeted to increase the number of smart meters in the U.S. The U.K. government has planned to equip every household in the country with a smart meter. Though it seems a difficult target as the energy companies would require to install 30 smart meters per minute to achieve its deadline.

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) has recently invested heavily in energy grid modernization. Since smart meters enable two-way power and information flows to improve visibility into the energy grid, FPL has installed 4.9 million smart meters. On the other hand, Pacific Gas & Electric has installed 5.3 million smart meters in 2016.

Smart meters – a highly competitive market

The smart meters market is highly competitive due to the presence of large number of manufacturers. The key players in the smart meters market include Itron Inc, Iskraemeco d.d, Landis+Gyr Ag, Osaka Electric Co. Ltd, Elster Group GmbH, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, ICSA(India) Limited, Schneider Electric Sa, and Holley Metering Ltd.

The research report on smart meters presents a comprehensive assessment of the smart meters market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report in smart meters provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, type, application, and technology.

The smart meters market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis for smart meters includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The smart meters market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The smart meters report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The smart meters market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

