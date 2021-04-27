Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market Current Trends, Opportunities and Challenges by 2026

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Introduction

The rise of big data and the focus on data that is more voluminous, which comes in more varieties and arrives more quickly, have led to the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market. For the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market the shift was seen when the focus of many companies changed from buying and installing on-premise hardware to buying cloud-based services, and expanding to new cloud-based predictive analytics platforms, has been the recent trend, globally, for the IT solutions market. This has not only led to the growth of the predictive analytics market but also the growth of the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Segmentation

The cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented on the basis of type, organization size, vertical, and region.

On the basis of type, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Customer Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Sales Analytics

Supply Chain Analytics

Network Analytics

Web and Social Media Analytics

These are the major types of cloud-based predictive analytics platforms which are in use and could also be given for predictive analytics market.

On the basis of organization size, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Science

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Manufacturing

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global cloud-based predictive analytics platform market identified across the value chain include GoodData Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Angoss Software Corporation, Dataiku, Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), Microsoft Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alteryx, Inc., Domino Data lab, SAP SE, AgilOne, SAS Institute, Inc, Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., Exago, Inc., Teradata Corporation, and others of cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global cloud-based predictive analytics platform market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all these regions, North America is expected to hold a major market share of the global cloud-based predictive analytics platform market during the forecast period, due to the presence of a large number of new and established players in the region for cloud-based predictive analytics platforms, and also due to the increased focus on innovating the existing platforms in the region regarding the cloud-based predictive analytics platform market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan cloud-based predictive analytics platform market is expected to be fastest-growing during the forecast period, due to increased technology spending in countries such as India and Greater China for cloud-based predictive analytics platforms, and the booming demand for cost-effective advanced analytical platforms in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan cloud-based predictive analytics platform market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, type, organization size, and vertical.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013–2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Market Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

